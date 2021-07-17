2 hours ago

Forgotten Chelsea man Baba Rahman played 45 minutes as they beat lower tier side Peterbrough 6-1 in a preseason friendly played behind closed doors.

It was the lower tier side who first scored from the spot kick before Chelsea equalized with goals from Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham.

The Blues fielded a different set of 11 players for the second half and Baba Rahman was part of the second set of players as he provided an assist for hat trick hero Hakim Ziyech as Chelsea won 6-1.

The 28-year-old Ziyech netted an impressive hat-trick, the first of which was fired in off the underside of the crossbar following neat play down the left from Baba Rahman.

Broja then teed him up for a second before he pounced on a loose pass in the box to complete the scoring late on. Prior to that, Broja had also scored as the Blues stepped up the intensity in the second period.

The Blues will on Tuesday 27th July play against Championship side Bournemouth in another preaseason game at the Vitality Stadium.