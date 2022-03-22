3 hours ago

PADERBORN, GERMANY - AUGUST 24: Christopher Antwi-Adjei of Paderborn runs with the ball during the Bundesliga match between SC Paderborn 07 and Sport-Club Freiburg at Benteler Arena on August 24, 2019 in Paderborn, Germany. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Forgotten Black Stars winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei has been handed a call up for the double header with Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup qualifier.

The Bochum winger has been handed a call up for the first time since his brief debut under former coach Kwasi Appiah some years ago.

It will be the first time he is playing for Ghana in three years since making his debut in an AFCON qualifier against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in 2019.

He came on as a second half substitute for his Ghana debut in a 1-0 win over São Tomé and Príncipe in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Cape Coast Stadium but has since been overlooked by subsequent Black Star coaches.

At the time he was a player for FC Paderborn who were then in the German Bundesliga but have since been relegated whiles Antwi-Adjei now plays for Bochum in the Bundesliga.

The 28 year old winger has played 24 times for his side and has scored just a goal and that came in Bochum shocking 3-1 win over Bayern Munich whiles he has one assist.

Ghana will host Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium on 25th March 2022 before taking on the three time African Champions in the return league on 29th March 2022 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.