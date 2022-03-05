2 hours ago

Forgotten Black Stars winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei is expected to be handed a call up for the double header with Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup qualifier later this month.

The Bochum winger has been handed a call up for the first time since his brief debut under former coach Kwasi Appiah some years ago.

It will be the first time he is playing for Ghana in three years since making his debut in an AFCON qualifier against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in 2019.

He came on as a second half substitute for his Ghana debut in a 1-0 win over São Tomé and Príncipe in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Cape Coast Stadium but has since been overlooked by subsequent Black Star coaches.

At the time he was a player for FC Paderborn who were then in the German Bundesliga but have since been relegated whiles Antwi-Adjei now plays for Bochum in the Bundesliga.

The 28 year old winger has played 21 times for his side and has scored just a goal and that came in Bochum shocking 3-1 win over Bayern Munich whiles he has one assist.

Black Stars coach Otto Addo is expected to release the final squad next week.