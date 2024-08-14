2 hours ago

Kwaku Agyeman-Duah, who was the former Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMC) and a board member of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), has passed away.

Reports indicate that, he died over the weekend following a brief illness.

In April this year, Dr Riverson Oppong took over from Agyeman-Duah as the CEO of AOMC.

The AOMC serves as the unified voice for companies involved in the distribution and marketing of oil and petroleum products across Ghana.

Profile of Kwaku Agyeman-Duah

Kwaku Agyemang-Duah was a seasoned executive in the petroleum sector, with a career that spanned several decades. Until recently, he was the CEO and industry coordinator of the Association of Oil Marketing Companies. Additionally, he served as the Chairman of the Private Enterprise Federation, a prominent business advocacy organization in Ghana.

Mr. Agyemang-Duah was an esteemed industry professional and held positions on several important boards and committees, including the GIPC Board of Governors, the UPPF Management Committee at the National Petroleum Authority, the Disciplinary and Complaints Settlement Committee at the National Petroleum Authority, the Consumer Service Committee at the National Petroleum Authority, and the Ministerial Advisory Board at the Ministry of Energy. He was also a recognized expert in quality management systems and contributed to the Ghana Quality Standards Committee.

Before these roles, Mr. Agyemang-Duah held various significant positions, such as Director of Operations, Director of Administration, and Senior Staff at Kaiser Aluminum, as well as Director of Marketing at Dock Operations and Shipping. His expertise and leadership were pivotal in advancing these organizations.

Mr. Agyemang-Duah earned a Bachelor of Science in Materials Science and Engineering and a postgraduate diploma in Industrial Management from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Ghana.

He also held a Master’s degree in Business Administration with a focus on finance from Gonzaga University in the USA.

With his extensive experience and knowledge, Mr. Agyemang-Duah was a highly respected figure in the petroleum industry and a significant contributor to Ghana’s business environment.