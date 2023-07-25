2 hours ago

Bashir Hayford, a former coach of Asante Kotoko, has offered valuable advice to Dreams FC and Medeama Sporting Club as they prepare for their upcoming CAF inter-club competitions.

Dreams FC will be representing Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup, while Medeama will compete in the Champions League.

In an interview with Mother FM, Hayford emphasized the importance of scouting for players from other African countries if both clubs aim to excel in the continental competitions.

“Our clubs perform poorly in Africa. Some were even eliminated from the preliminary round (just after two games).

“They should put things in place and prepare well. It will be good for them to beef up their squad. If they want to perform well then they should start scouting players in Africa like other African clubs.”

According to him, strengthening their squads with quality players from across the continent is crucial for their success.

Hayford pointed out that successful African clubs often go beyond their national borders to recruit talented players who can make a significant impact on their performance in continental tournaments.

By looking beyond Ghana and identifying talent from various African countries, Dreams FC and Medeama SC can enhance their chances of achieving better results in the competitions.

Reflecting on historical challenges faced by Ghanaian clubs in previous African competitions, Hayford emphasized the need for proactive measures to overcome these obstacles and make a mark in the tournaments.

He urged both clubs to be thorough in their preparations and make efforts to beef up their squads with the right players.

To perform well in the CAF competitions, Hayford advised Dreams FC and Medeama SC to adopt the strategy employed by other successful African clubs and scout for talented players from different parts of the continent.

By doing so, the Ghanaian clubs can boost their chances of achieving success and making an impact on the continental stage.