5 hours ago

Reports in the local media indicate that former Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Nartey Ogum, may be making a comeback to the club.

Ogum, who previously managed WAFA, played a crucial role in guiding the porcupine warriors to victory in the Ghana Premier League two seasons ago.

However, he was unexpectedly sacked due to disagreements with the then-management, despite having signed a two-year contract.

Ogum's tenure lasted only one season before he was replaced by a relatively unknown Burkinabe coach Seydou Zerbo, who was later dismissed midway through the last season due to poor performance, particularly after suffering a defeat to eventual league winners, Medeama SC.

According to a report filed by Kumasi-based Nyhira FM, Prosper Ogum is leading the club's recruitment for the new season despite not being the coach of Kotoko.

Currently unattached after leaving Asante Kotoko, Ogum is now reportedly leading the club's player recruitment efforts for the upcoming season.

This suggests that the management is considering bringing him back to the team.

Asante Kotoko's performance in the 2022/23 football season was disappointing, as they failed to secure any major trophies.

In response to this underwhelming performance, the 12-member board, headed by Dr. Kwame Kyei, and the management, led by Nana Yaw Amponsah, have been dissolved by Manhyia, as their mandate has come to an end.

A new board and management team are expected to be unveiled before the start of the 2023/24 season, which is scheduled to kick off in September.

Asante Kotoko will be hoping to regroup and make a strong comeback under potential candidate Prosper Nartey Ogum's guidance, should he indeed make his second return to the club.