2 hours ago

Former Ashanti Gold SC attacker, Hans Kwofie has disclosed his readiness to return to his former club should the miners require his services in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.

The former Medeama SC and Bechem United forward is currently a free agent after his contract with Malaysian side Puchong Fuerza FC run out in the summer of 2019.

Speaking in an interview, Kwofie revealed that several Ghanaian clubs are in talks with him for his signature but will fancy a return to Ashgold.

“I am currently not engaged with any team but a lot of clubs have contacted me," he said.

“I will however love to return to my former club,AshantiGold.

“It is the club I will like to play for again," Kwofie added.

The 30-year-old has a wealth of domestic football experience under his sleeves having played for, Bechem United and Medeama SC in the early days of his career.

His journey Abroad began when he failed to renew his contract with Medeama to join Omani club, Al Oruba in 2015.

He returned home after his Oman adventure to play for AshantiGold where he had his best season as a professional footballer.

Hans Kwofie won the Golden boot in the 2016/17 season after scoring 17 times for the the Obuasi outfit.

His heroics during that campaign earned him a move to Egyptian club, Smouha SC with whom he signed after the 2016/17 season in Ghana.

Hans Kwofie later left the Egyptian club to join Tanzanian club Singida FC before finally moving to Malaysian club, Puchong Fuerza fc.