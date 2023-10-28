1 hour ago

Hon. Joseph Asante, popularly known as “Sika Wɔ Bush", a former assembly member for Aputuogya and a staunch member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has refurbished the library of Christian Service University College (CSUC) in the Ashanti Region.

The renovation was a gesture of social service offered by Hon. Joseph Asante as part of the 50th anniversary celebration of the university.

Hon. Joseph Asante, who disclosed this to the media on the sidelines of the 50th anniversary celebration of Christian Service University College (CSUC), said the refurbishment of the library with a TV set and chairs was in line with the university’s objectives of impacting lives in society.

“The importance of a school library cannot be overemphasized, and that is what motivated me to undertake this project as an individual,” he said, adding that a library was a storehouse of knowledge, a vital and indispensable aspect of every academic or scholarly institution.

He entreated the staff and students who would be the users of the facility to take very good care of it and make maximum use of the resources.

He also appealed to the general public to come to the aid of the school since it's confronted with some major challenges.

Story filed by Barbara Koranteng