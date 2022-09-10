16 hours ago

Former Ashanti Regional Director of Audit Service, Stephen Dapaah, has been burnt to death after his 5-bedroom house was gutted by fire at Aburaso in the Ashanti region, 3news.com has reported.

The death of the 74-year-old man happened around 1 am on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

Five other people who were affected by the fire outbreak sustained serious injuries and have been rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The body of the deceased has also been deposited at the morgue in the same health facility.

According to the report, the Ghana National Fire Service has commenced an investigation into the matter to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, the Fire Service has entreated Ghanaians to use the services of competent electricians for the replacement of broken sockets and switches.

In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, it said, "Adhere and remain safe. Broken sockets and switches must be replaced by competent electrician."