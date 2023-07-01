3 hours ago

Kassim Ocansey Mingle, the former head coach of Bechem United, has officially joined newly-promoted Ghana Premier League side Nations FC after his contract with Bechem United expired.

The 65-year-old coach has reached an agreement on personal terms with the Abrankese-based club and has signed a three-year contract.

Nations FC announced the arrival of the veteran tactician with a post on their official twitter handle:

"𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐆𝐀𝐅𝐅𝐄𝐑!!! 𝐖𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐊𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐦 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐎𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛. 𝐖𝐄𝐋𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐓𝐎 𝐀𝐁𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐊𝐄𝐒𝐄"

Mingle had been the head coach of Bechem United since March 2021 and led the team to a commendable third-placed finish in the recent season, accumulating 65 points.

During his tenure at the Hunters, he played a crucial role in establishing the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park as a formidable home ground for Bechem United.

Additionally, he also contributed to the development of young talents within the club.

Nations FC, the newly-promoted club, initially started their Division One season under the guidance of coach Kobina Amissah.

However, he was later replaced by Johnson Smith, who successfully guided the team to secure promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

Despite their achievement, Smith lacks the necessary coaching certification to lead the team in the top division.

Nations FC, backed by Kotoko board chairman Dr. Kwame Kyei, managed to secure the sole promotion slot from their zone, fending off tough competition from Skyy FC.

The club has shown ambition and financial support, positioning itself as a rising force in Ghanaian football.

Having previously coached Accra Great Olympics and most recently Bechem United, Kassim Ocansey Mingle brings valuable experience to his new role at Nations FC.

Fans will be eager to see how he contributes to the team's performance in the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.