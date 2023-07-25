43 minutes ago

In a passionate plea to her fellow Ghanaians, former Black Queens head coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo has urged the nation to fully support Nora Hauptle, the current coach of the team, as they aim for greatness.

Tagoe-Quarcoo expressed her delight at the remarkable progress made by the team under Nora Hauptle's leadership. The Black Queens' outstanding performance in the first round of qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, culminating in a resounding 7-0 aggregate victory over Guinea, has filled the nation with optimism and enthusiasm for women's football.

A significant aspect of the team's success is their unyielding defense, as under Nora Hauptle's guidance, they have not conceded a single goal in their last five matches.

Calling for unity and solidarity, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo emphasized the importance of supporting Nora Hauptle wholeheartedly on her journey with the Black Queens. "I am so happy, trust me. In all situations, Ghana is paramount. We all need to support Nora to succeed," Tagoe-Quarcoo stated emphatically.

She urged the nation to set aside personal differences and come together to elevate the Black Queens to greater heights.

The former head coach reminded everyone that this endeavor is not just about one individual, stating, "Ghanaians are yearning to see the Ghana female national team in the World Cup, in the Olympics; it doesn't matter if it is Mercy Tagoe, it's about women's football. Let's all support, put everything aside, and support Nora to succeed," she added.

With Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo's resounding call for solidarity, Ghanaians are now poised to embrace Nora Hauptle's leadership and unite behind the Black Queens, paving the way for a bright future for women's football in the country.