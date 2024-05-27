2 hours ago

Coach Laryea Kingston announced his resignation as head coach of Ghana's U-17 team, the Black Starlets, following their 2-1 defeat to Burkina Faso in the WAFU B U-17 Championship semi-finals but has in a post revealed he bares no grudges against the GFA.

This loss not only knocked Ghana out of the competition but also ended their hopes of qualifying for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations and subsequently the World Cup.

Kingston, a former Black Stars winger, expressed his pride in contributing to the development of the young team.

He revealed his decision to step down during the post-match press conference, promising to provide detailed reasons for his resignation at a later time.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) acknowledged Kingston's resignation, despite the team having one more match to play.

The GFA accused Kingston of using inappropriate language and failing to attend the post-match team meeting with management and the technical team, labeling his actions as going AWOL.

Despite the controversy, Kingston appeared to hold no grudges against the GFA.

In a WhatsApp post, he wrote, "Long live GFA," and expressed his affection for the team, saying, "Love you guys so much, son."

This message was in response to a post by team captain Benjamin Tsivanyo, who described Kingston as a father figure. Tsivanyo reposted a picture of himself with Kingston, captioned, "Much love father."

The Black Starlets are set to face Nigeria in the third-place playoff of the competition on May 28.