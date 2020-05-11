1 hour ago

Former Black Star captain Stephen Appiah has waded into the Michael Essien vs Thomas Partey debate which has been going on in recent days.

Appiah says that the two players are different type of players who can both play in the same team without any issue.

Michael Essien was unplayable at the peak of his powers at Lyon through to Chelsea where he exploded to his brief spell with his 'daddy' Mourinho at Real Madrid.

Twitter users have ignited a comparison between the Bison and Athletico Madrid's Thomas Partey who have identical playing style with both players central midfielders.

Partey has been a one club man aside loan spells at clubs in La Liga during his formative years and only managed to be a mainstay in the Rojiblancos set up this season.

But from nowhere a comparison between the two has erupted on twitter.

Stephen Appiah in an interview with Yaw Ofosu of Tv3 for Betway Ghana made a poignant assessment of the two.

"Partey is more technical, but Essien was stronger and took control of the whole midfield" he said.