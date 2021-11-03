1 hour ago

Former Black Stars coach, C.K Akonnor has reportedly hauled the Ghana Football Association to Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) for the unilateral termination of his contract and non payment of compensation.

The former Ghana captain is said to be demanding a mammoth $700,000 from his former employers the Ghana Football Association.

Akonnor was sacked in September after a dismal start by the Black Stars to the opening two games of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana won against Ethiopia through a fortuitous goal scored by Mubarak Wakaso before South Africa defeated Ghana by a lone goal at the FNB Stadium.

Following the defeat to the Bafana Bafana, the former Kotoko, Hearts coach was shown the exit by the GFA as they were alarmed will miss out on a place at the next World Cup if Akonnor stayed in charge.

He was handed the Ghana job in January 2020 after taking over from his former boss Kwasi Appiah who was sacked after the 2019 AFCON tournament in Egypt.

Akonnor has since been replaced by Serbian gaffer Milovan Rajevac who has played two matches winning them all against Zimbabwe.

The former Ghana coach according to Akoma FM, is demanding $700,000 with the break down as follows; $300,000 for defamation and damages, $350,000 as unpaid salaries and $50,000 as signing on fee

Ghana is currently preparing for the last two games for the Qatar 2022 World Cup play offs with a win in both matches imperative if they want a play off berth.