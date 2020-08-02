1 hour ago

It appears former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah is fed up with coaching and football in its entirety despite receiving overtures from several teams abroad.

Since being axed from his role as the national team coach, Appiah has been linked with top jobs locally and abroad but says he is concentrating on other things aside football.

The former Ghana national team coach was relieved of his duties after the expiration of his contract in December last year.

Appiah was quizzed when he would make a return to the dug out by Kumasi based Wontumi Fm and he responded that he is no longer interested.

"Now I am not interested in football, my concentration is on other things, although I don't know what will happen in the future," Kwesi Appiah said in an in an interview with Wontumi FM.

"But I don't want to know anything about football."

Kwasi Appiah has been in charge of the Black Stars twice as the head coach with his first stint coming in 2012 when he guided the Black Stars to the 2014 World Cup and made a return in 2017.

When he was axed during his first spell he went to coach Sudanese side Al Khartoum Al Watani SC between December 2014 and April 2017.