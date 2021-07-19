2 hours ago

Former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah has made a return to football after he was relieved of his duties as Ghana coach in January 2020.

He has landed a new role with lower tier side Kenpong Football Academy

It is a new project which is spearheaded by business magnate and staunch Asante Kotoko supporter, Kennedy Agyapong popularly called Kenpong.

The newly established academy which seeks to unearth, nurture and hone the talents of the next generation is based in Gomoa Pomadze in the Central Region

Appiah was on Sunday, July 18, 2021, announced as the technical head of the newly established team and will be assisted by his former boss while coach of the Black Stars by Francis Oti Akenteng a former Technical Director of the GFA.

The new club announced the appointment of Kwasi Appiah was a message on their official twitter handle with the C.hief Executive Officer of Kenpong Group of Companies deelighted with his technical set up

''We are proud and honoured to have you as our Head Coach and may God bless your good works with KFA!,'' Agyapong said in a statement on the academy Twitter handle.

Kwasi Appiah has been in charge of the Black Stars twice as the head coach with his first stint coming in 2012 when he guided the Black Stars to the 2014 World Cup and made a return in 2017.

When he was axed during his first spell he went to coach Sudanese side Al Khartoum Al Watani SC between December 2014 and April 2017.