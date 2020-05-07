2 hours ago

Former Ghana Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah is owed five months salary arrears and two match bonuses amounting to a total of $185,000.

The former gaffer has written a letter to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) reminding them about the monies owed him.

A close ally of the former coach, Asante Fokuo has revealed that his friend is intent on dragging the Ghana Football Association to FIFA in order to collect his money owed him.

Contrary to speculation that he will send the GFA to the law courts Appiah's close associate says he will send the association the world football governing body to seek for his arrears and interests.

“Kwesi Appiah wouldn’t resort to the law court as it is being reported in the media but would rather head to FIFA in the worst case scenario and also demand interest on the said amount," he said in an interview with Joy Sports.

The former Black Stars coach left his post in December last year after his contract expired with the GFA but has been left exasperated by the FA's nonchalance towards the arrears owed him.

In a recent interview, the former coach complained about the delay in paying him his salary arrears and bonuses.

“I decided to keep quiet on my salaries’ issues all these while but I think if you are working with someone and you are no more, the best way is to give the person whatever he deserves and there will be peace,” he is quoted as saying by Accra-based Starr FM.

“The question is how do I feed my family meanwhile I quite remember when they took over Dr Kofi Amoah gave them $1 million and I even understand there is also some $500,000 from FIFA or whatever, the bottom line is you should look at the essential ones and try and sort it out.

“But it looks like they don’t care. This is money I have worked for and they are not telling me anything which I feel it doesn’t show sign of respect. So I have told my lawyers to deal with it.” he added.