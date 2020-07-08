1 hour ago

Former Black Stars and PSV Eindhoven defender, Eric Addo has been appointed to the role of assistant coach of the youth team of his former side.

The 41 year old who retired from the game long ago assumed the role after getting his requisite UEFA coaching badges.

During his playing days, the defensive stalwart spent most of his playing days in the Netherlands where he played for PSV Eindhoven and Roda JC Kekraade.

Addo is expected to help nurture talents in the youth ranks of PSV Eindhoven.

The former Ghana defender was part of the Black Stars squad that qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 2006 in Germany where the country reached the round of 16.

PSV have failed to rub shoulders with the likes of Ajax in the Dutch Eredevisie and even in the production of talents from their youth teams.

Addo played for the Black for more than a decade making 45 appearances playing in two African Cup of Nations in 1998 and 2008 and was also part of the Ghana squad at the 2006 World Cup.