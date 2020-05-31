4 hours ago

Former Black Stars striker Anthony Yeboah has been speaking about his past times since retiring from football nealy two decades ago.

The prolific marksman during his days has now taken to the individual sports in his native home of Kumasi where he spends most of his time at the Royal Gold Course in Kumasi.

According to the first black man to captain Eintract Frankfurt, he is now addicted to the elite sports and cannot go a day without golf.

"I have become addicted now," he told GTV Sports Plus.

"Sometimes I play every day a week. Back at Leeds, Gary McCallister used to encourage me to come along but I used to brush it aside and call it old men’s game but now I enjoy it.

"Now I find it very difficult to train but this is useful for me."

The former Eintracht Frankfurt captain retired from football in 2002 after a historic career where he broke a lot of records and stereotypes in post nazi Germany as the first black man to play for FC Saarbrücken.

He also played for English side Leeds United, Hamburger SV among others.

The prolific marksman scored more than 200 goals in his career as a footballer.