1 year ago

Dan Owusu, a former striker for Bofoakwa Tano and a three-time Ghana Premier League goal king, has voiced his frustration regarding the performance of strikers in the domestic league.

In an interview with Kessben FM, as reported by footballghana, Owusu elaborated on why strikers in the Ghana Premier League struggle to score goals consistently for their teams.

"In recent times, the strikers are unable to score goals as expected. A striker scoring twelve (12) goals after thirty-four (34) games in the GPL is worrisome, and that shows our strikers are indeed very weak," Owusu expressed.

He emphasized that goal-scoring is a skill that needs to be learned, suggesting that current strikers lack composure in front of goal and often rush their chances.

"As a striker, it isn’t necessary to be shooting all the time when you are on a 1v1 with the goalkeeper. You should know when to shoot and when to curl or place the ball. Shooting the ball all the time won’t score. It takes braveness and strong mentality to score goals," Owusu advised.

Reflecting on his own experiences, Owusu recalled facing similar challenges during his playing career but credited his improvement to learning from others, including studying the techniques of legendary German striker Gerd Muller and receiving guidance from Rev. Osei Kofi.

"With just five games to end the 2023-24 season, the leading top scorer in the Ghanaian top-flight has notched twelve goals," the article noted.

It highlighted players like Berekum Chelsea's Stephen Amankona and Hearts of Oak's Hamza Issah, who have each scored twelve goals, and Asante Kotoko's Steven Mukwala, who has eleven goals, as leading scorers in the league.