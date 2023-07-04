1 hour ago

Google has enlisted the services of ex-Brazilian President Michel Temer to lobby against a proposed Internet bill.

Learn about the bill's implications, concerns raised by technology companies, and Temer's role in mediating discussions with lawmakers.

Introduction:

In a bid to shape the outcome of a significant legislative proposal, Google has enlisted the expertise of former Brazilian President Michel Temer as a lobbyist.

Temer's role will involve engaging with lawmakers who are currently deliberating on a controversial bill aimed at regulating the Internet.

Referred to as the "Fake News" bill, it seeks to hold internet companies, search engines, and service providers accountable for identifying and reporting illicit content, with severe penalties for non-compliance.

This development has drawn attention to the concerns raised by technology companies, some of which have launched campaigns to oppose the bill on their platforms.

We delve into the details surrounding this high-stakes battle between policymakers and tech giants.

Controversial "Fake News" Bill Places Responsibility on Internet Companies The proposed "Fake News" bill has become a focal point of discussion in Brazil as it seeks to establish a framework that places the burden of combating illegal content on internet companies.

According to the bill, these companies, including search engines and service providers, would be required to proactively identify and report illegal material.

Failure to do so would result in substantial fines. This move by lawmakers aims to tackle the dissemination of false information and malicious content online.

Technology Companies Launch Campaigns Against the Bill The bill has triggered concerns within the technology industry, prompting some companies to launch campaigns on their platforms to oppose its implementation.

These companies believe that the proposed regulations may have unintended consequences, potentially stifling innovation and imposing excessive responsibilities on internet service providers.

Recognizing the potential impact on the digital landscape, technology companies are actively working to defeat the bill.

Temer's Role as Google's Lobbyist Former Brazilian President Michel Temer has taken on the role of a mediator between Google and lawmakers, according to his advisor.

Temer has been working in this capacity for approximately three weeks, facilitating discussions and presenting proposals to Brazil's parliament on behalf of the tech giant.

His expertise and experience as a former president provide valuable insights into the complexities of legislation and political processes, making him an influential figure in this debate.

Google's Approach to Shaping Legislation Google has acknowledged its collaboration with Temer, emphasizing its practice of enlisting specialized agencies and consultants to engage in dialogue with public authorities.

The company's aim is to provide input to politicians and parliamentarians, particularly on crucial and technically intricate matters such as the development of new legislation.

By working closely with experts and influencers, Google hopes to contribute to the shaping of policies that align with the needs of the digital age.

Conclusion

Google's decision to enlist former Brazilian President Michel Temer as a lobbyist highlights the gravity of the ongoing debates surrounding the proposed "Fake News" bill in Brazil.

As technology companies express their concerns and launch campaigns to oppose the bill, the outcome of this legislative battle remains uncertain.

With the expertise of Temer, Google aims to navigate the complex landscape of Brazilian politics and advocate for a regulatory approach that balances the responsibility of internet companies while fostering innovation and free expression.

As stakeholders on all sides of the debate continue to engage in discussions, the fate of the Internet bill hangs in the balance, with potential implications for online content regulation in Brazil.