Former Chief Justice to be Enstooled as Akuapem Mmrahene

Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo is set to be installed as the Mmrahene of the Akuapem Traditional Area on Wednesday, May 20, during the Awukudae celebration at the Okuapehene Palace in Akropong-Akuapem in the Eastern Region.

The announcement was made by the Akuffo Descendants — the family lineage of Okuapehene Nana Kwasi Akuffo I — who say the occasion is expected to attract traditional rulers, legal figures, political leaders, members of the Akuapem Traditional Council, and citizens from across Ghana.

Proceedings will begin at Akuffo Fi, the ancestral home of the Akuffo family, before moving to the Okuapehene’s palace for the main customary rites. During the ceremony, Justice Akuffo will receive the stool name Nana Abena Boafoa Akuffo.

The title of Mmrahene, within Akan traditional governance, is associated with the custodianship and interpretation of customary laws and traditions.

Holders of the role serve as advisers on customary matters and are expected to contribute to dispute resolution and the preservation of traditional governance systems.

Justice Akuffo’s credentials make her a compelling fit for the role. She served as Ghana’s 13th Chief Justice from 2017 to 2019, previously presided as President of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights, and currently sits on the Council of State.

Born in Akropong-Akuapem on December 20, 1949, she hails from the royal Akuffo lineage, a family that has produced prominent national figures including former ceremonial President Edward Akufo-Addo and former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The installation has, however, sparked some debate. Critics within sections of the traditional area argue that such appointments must be guided strictly by established customary procedures and broad consultations to safeguard legitimacy.

Questions have also been raised about whether the Mmrahene role should remain ceremonial or carry active adjudicatory responsibilities.

Supporters counter that the installation is a fitting recognition of Justice Akuffo’s lifetime of service to justice and governance, and that her elevation could deepen the relationship between traditional institutions and modern constitutional leadership at a time when such institutions play an increasingly important role in mediation and community development.

Organisers have described the occasion as historic and have extended an open invitation to the Akuffo family, residents of Akuapem, and the wider public to attend.