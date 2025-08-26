4 hours ago

Two former Chief Justices of Ghana, Justice Sophia Akuffo (rtd) and Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah (rtd), have appeared before the five-member Article 146 committee investigating allegations against current Chief Justice Gertrude Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo.

The committee, chaired by Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang and established by President John Dramani Mahama, has also heard testimony from several eminent figures in Ghana’s legal fraternity, according to reports by Asaase Radio Online.

Among them was Nana Dr. S. K. B. Asante, respected statesman, legal scholar, and paramount chief of Asokore Asante, who chaired the 1992 Constitution drafting committee.

Others included Justice Jones Dotse (rtd) and veteran lawyer Samuel Okudzeto, who brings more than six decades of experience at the Bar.

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA), led by President Efua Ghartey, Vice-President Victoria Nana Ama Barth, and Executive Secretary Kwaku Gyau Baffour, formally presented documentary evidence to the committee.

Their submission focused on institutional work relating to Supreme Court expansion, providing broader context to the claims under investigation.

Dr. Asante clarified during testimony that Article 146 was not intended to justify the removal of a Chief Justice over routine administrative duties or personal decisions, such as travel or vacation arrangements.

He stressed that comparative constitutional law across the Commonwealth confirms that the clause applies strictly to situations where a Chief Justice is demonstrably unable to perform official functions.

The two former Chief Justices also corroborated that certain administrative privileges, such as travel benefits, case assignments, and court scheduling, have consistently been part of the role across different tenures.

Their accounts directly counter claims by petitioners suggesting impropriety in the current Chief Justice’s conduct.

On April 22, 2025, President Mahama suspended Justice Torkornoo after preliminary findings, endorsed by the Council of State, concluded that a formal inquiry was warranted under Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution.

This historic decision marked the first suspension of a sitting Chief Justice in Ghana’s history.

The petitions—filed separately by Kingsley Agyei (Shining Stars of Ghana), lawyer and ACP Ayamga Yakubu Akolgo, and Daniel Ofori—allege tampering with court records and misuse of funds, including claims of misappropriation of GH¢261,890 and US$30,000 during foreign travel.

Justice Torkornoo has rejected the allegations, filed a challenge at the Supreme Court (unsuccessful), and escalated her case to the ECOWAS Court. She has also promised to publicly address the matter.