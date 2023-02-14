1 hour ago

The former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, has returned to the premises of the Ministry of Finance, to join pensioner bondholders picketing to demand a total exclusion from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

The former Chief Justice first joined the bondholders on Friday leading to varied reactions among Ghanaians and NPP stalwarts.

She threatened to sue the government if their pension funds are included in the debt exchange programme.

Leading NPP member of the NPP, Gabby Otchere-Darko in a tweet stated that he does not get the “fuss” the former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo made over the inclusion of pensioners in the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

“Why picket over an offer that you have the liberty not to accept?” he quizzed.

Government on Tuesday, February 14, said the Domestic Debt Exchange Program (DDEP) officially closed on Friday, February 10, 2023, with over 80% participation of eligible bonds.

This was announced in a statement issued by the Finance Ministry on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

The government in the statement thanked the people of Ghana for their “forbearance and support throughout these very difficult times”.

It also assured bondholders who did not sign up for the programme that it will honour its financial obligations to them.

“We would like to stress that, all Individual bondholders, especially our Senior Citizens, should rest assured that their coupon payments and maturing principals, like all Government bonds, will be honoured in line with Government’s Fiscal commitments.”

The government has proposed a 15% coupon rate, but the retirees have stated that they will not accept any haircuts on their investments as their livelihoods depend on the proceeds from these investments.