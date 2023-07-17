1 hour ago

Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, a former coach of Asante Kotoko, has underscored the importance of establishing a National Football Philosophy in Ghana.

As a lecturer at the University of Cape Coast, Dr. Ogum recognizes the value of a well-defined football DNA and its role in the success of various countries.

While acknowledging that the impact of a National Football Philosophy may not be immediate, Dr. Ogum believes it will be appreciated over time.

He emphasized the necessity for Ghana to have a clearly-defined style of play that can be recognized and associated with the nation.

"We need it very much," he expressed after the launch of the document. "A DNA is an identity that dictates how we play. Therefore, as a nation, we should establish a well-defined approach to the game."

Dr. Ogum emphasized that this football DNA should be evident not only in the national teams but also in club football, particularly in international and continental competitions.

Using North African teams as an example, he pointed out that their distinctive style of play is easily identifiable.

"It should be a characteristic shared by almost all our teams when they compete. Both our national teams and clubs should exhibit traces of this style in international and continental games."

In conclusion, Dr. Ogum stressed the importance of having a clearly defined characteristic in Ghanaian football to propel the nation forward.

He firmly believes that developing a National Football Philosophy will provide Ghana with a unique identity and playing style, contributing to success at both the national and club levels.