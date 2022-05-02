1 hour ago

Former Danish player Kenneth Perez has slammed Ghana and Ajax star Kudus Mohammed for failing to live up to the hype at Dutch giants Ajax.

The Ghanaian midfielder has endured an injury ravaged stint since joining the Dutch champions two seasons ago from FC Nordsjaelland.

Successive injuries means that Kudus Mohammed has not had a sustained run in the team.

Kudus Mohammed started his Ajax career very well with eye catching displays but has been undone by the numerous injuries he has suffered.

Despite putting up a decent performance against PEC Zwolle in Ajax's 3-0 home win, Perez was on ESPN as a pundit insisted he has not been impressed with the Ghana playmaker's performance at the club since his arrival.

"Do you remember after three games? The eighth wonder of the world was born," said the Danish analyst.

"He's a good player, super-skilled, but it doesn't come out. He doesn't really have any depth. He runs with the ball so much. He looks a nicer player than Taylor, only Taylor is a bit more functional and reliable," he added.

Kudus Mohammed has made a total appearance of 17 for the club scoring just a goal this season.