56 minutes ago

A former Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways under the erstwhile President John Agyekum Kufuor administration, Hon Alex Seidu Sofo is dead.

The former Member of Parliament (MP) for the then Damongo-Daboya Constituency died on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at West Gonja District Hospital where he was on admission receiving treatment.

He was the Assemblyman for Ngbaripe/Hangaline Electoral Area before winning the 2000 Parliamentary elections on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and was the third MP for Damongo-Daboya Constituency having succeeded from Hon Mahama Shakan.

Hon Alex until his demise was a Chief from the Busunu Traditional Area (Chief Mfrawura) and is a native from Busunu in the current Savannah Region

After he was elected for the second term in 2004, Hon Sofo was made a Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways which happened to be the last appointment he held in public office.

Family sources confirmed his death to MyNewsGh.com and indicated that funeral arrangements would be announced later.

MyNewsgh