4 hours ago

A former Deputy Western Regional Minister, Emelia Arthur has won the Shama parliamentary primaries with 506 votes out of a total votes cast of 1,133.

Emelia Arthur who is a former Presidential Staffer and a former DCE of Shama beat a former MP for Shama, Gabriel Essilfie, and a former Shama DCE, Eric Cobbinah who got 371 and 175 respectively.

Citi News’ Akwasi Agyei Annim reports that her win was not without some controversy at the later part of the polls that nearly marred the peaceful election.

Meanwhile, four National Democratic Congress (NDC) incumbent Members of Parliament in the Upper East Region have lost their bid to return to Parliament in 2025.

They failed to get the required majority votes from NDC delegates during Saturday’s primaries to represent the party in their respective constituencies.

The four are; MP for Chiana-Paga, Thomas Dalu, Navrongo Central MP, Sampson Tangobu Chirigia.

The rest are; MP for Garu, Albert Akuka Alalzuuga and Bongo MP, Edward Bawa.

The new entrants are; Nikyema Alamzy who polled 488 votes to beat Thomas Dalu who polled 300 votes in the Chiana-Paga constituency.

Sourcecitifmonline