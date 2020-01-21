2 hours ago

Death is reported of former chairman of the Referees Association Ghana (RAG), Mr L.O Laryea, whose demise occurred Tuesday morning at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

He was aged 77.

Mr Laryea has for the past few months been indisposed and was receiving medical attention at the nation's premier hospital.

"Yes, it's true my grandfather just passed on. He had been sick for a short while and gave up the ghost this morning." grandson and FIFA referee Daniel Laryea confirmed to GHANAsoccernet.com

The retired former referee who is the biological father of Fifa referee David Laryea and the grandfather of Fifa referee Daniel Laryea passed on in the wee hours of the day at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The late referee Laryea was one of the most celebrated FIFA referees in the country before he was later appointed as the manager in the Referees Department of the Ghana Football Association.