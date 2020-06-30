2 hours ago

Maesaiah Thabane is described as 'very dangerous' by police

Lesotho's former first lady - who has been charged with murdering her husband’s estranged wife - has been granted bail despite police objections that she might use it to escape.

The deputy police commissioner, Paseka Moketem, said Maesaiah Thabane had fled before and was likely to do so again.

He described her as very dangerous and said she had the resources to interfere with witnesses.

Mrs Thabane was arrested earlier this month after the appeal court revoked her bail. When police tried to question her earlier this year, she left for South Africa.

She denies ordering the killing of Lipolelo Thabane who was shot dead in the capital, Maseru, three years ago.

Her husband, the former prime minister, Thomas Thabane, also denies involvement.