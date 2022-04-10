2 hours ago

Former First Lady of Ghana, Mrs. Emily Akuffo, known widely as Ceci Amodraa is reported dead.

This comes barely 24 hours after the death of Former Second Lady Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama.

The report said she died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, April 8, 2022.

She was 88.

The late Mrs Emily Akuff was the wife of the late President of Ghana, General FWK Akuffo.

She was First Lady of Ghana from July 1, 1978, to June 4, 1979.

After the death of her husband, she spent the ensuing years in her hometown in Akropong away from the public eye.