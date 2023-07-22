2 hours ago

The former Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Sherry Ayittey has been reported dead.

The sad news has been confirmed by her family in a press release issued on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

The family expressed deep sorrow and shared the sad news of her death.

Sherry Ayittey was well-known for her contributions to the field of fisheries and aquaculture.

The cause of her death was not immediately disclosed in the press release.

Nii Kofi Ayittey of Akwetey Nantan, Osu Alata, who heads the family, made the announcement, stating that they will provide further details at a later time.

“The head of the family, Nii Kofi Ayittey of Akwetey Nantan, Osu Alata, announce with deep sorrow the death of their beloved daughter and sister, Hon. Hanny Sherry Ayittey, on July 22, 2023.”

“The family will announce further details in due course.”

Sherry Ayittey until her demise served as the First Vice Chairperson of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

She was born in 1948 and had her secondary school education at the Labone Secondary School in Accra and is a member of the 1965-67 year group.

She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and a Master of Science in industrial microbiology from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, then University of Science and Technology (UST).

She is also a fellow of American universities of management, namely, the Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore and Kellogg Graduate School of Management.