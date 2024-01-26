6 hours ago

Kwesi Nyantakyi, the former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has provided insights into the future of the Black Stars following their disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana faced an early setback at AFCON, failing to progress to the knockout stage for the second consecutive tournament.

In an interview with GTV Sports+, Nyantakyi outlined a comprehensive approach for the way forward.

“I believe that, the way forward, we need a plan. First of all, there has to be an apology and then we move on.

There should be a plan and that plan must encompass, definite concrete and air cop making steps that will change the fortunes at all completely of the team and make sure that we get the right coach, we have the right plans in place, we look for money to fund this plan in the next four years, because it’s not just about the next AFCON, we must qualify to the next World Cup and do better than we did in Qatar and we have to improve on the semifinals appearances that we’ve been achieving in the previous AFCON’s, when we were there”

“We want the Black Stars to win the AFCON. If I couldn’t lead the Black Stars to win the AFCON at least I laid a foundation and people should stand on that and lead us to win the AFCON”

“We should not bargain any more or less than that. It should be forward and if we are going back to the days of quarterfinals, second or first round exit is not good enough, Ghanaians don’t deserve that, Ghanaians deserves the best and we have to demonstrate that we are capable of delivering the best to the people of Ghana” he said.

He stressed the need for an apology, followed by the development of a strategic plan that includes concrete steps to bring about positive change.

Nyantakyi emphasized that the plan should extend beyond the next AFCON, aiming for qualification and improvement in the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

The former GFA President insisted on the importance of securing the right coach, implementing effective plans, and obtaining funding for the next four years.

Nyantakyi expressed the ambition for the Black Stars to win the AFCON, urging the team to strive for excellence and surpass previous achievements.

Under Nyantakyi's leadership, the Black Stars reached the finals of the AFCON in 2010 and 2015, narrowly missing out on both occasions.

Nyantakyi's vision is grounded in elevating the team's performance to meet the expectations of Ghanaian football enthusiasts.