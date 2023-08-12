2 hours ago

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie, has expressed his discontent with the nomination fees set for presidential candidates in the upcoming GFA Elections.

Afriyie's comments came as he filed his nomination to contest in the presidential race, visiting the GFA Secretariat on Friday, August 11, following Kurt Okraku's completion of the same process.

The former GFA official voiced his frustration over the approved nomination fee of GH¢50,000, deeming it excessive and questioning its necessity.

He highlighted that while FIFA and CAF have provisions for governance without requiring filing fees, the GFA's decision to impose such a fee for the presidency is questionable.

Afriyie stated, "Because at FIFA & CAF, there’s money for governance, you don’t need to pay filing fees. But here in our situation, the FA finds it prudent that we need an organisational cost and that we have to pay GH¢50,000 to contest for the Presidency."

During the GFA's 29th Ordinary Congress, delegates had approved a significant increase in the nomination fees for various positions.

The nomination fee for presidential candidates was raised from GHC 5,000 in the previous election to GH¢50,000. Similar increases were also approved for candidates vying for positions in the Executive Council and Regional Football Associations (RFA).

Afriyie's criticism highlights the ongoing debate surrounding nomination fees and governance costs within the GFA, as candidates prepare for the upcoming elections.