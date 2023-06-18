3 hours ago

In a momentous achievement, former Ghana coach Avram Grant has steered Zambia to secure their place in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after an eight-year hiatus.

Zambia confirmed their participation in the upcoming tournament with a resounding 3-0 victory over Ivory Coast at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Displaying a commanding performance throughout the game, the 2012 African champions knew that clinching a win was vital to surpass Ivory Coast at the summit of their group and secure a coveted spot in the prestigious tournament.

Unfortunately for experienced defender Serge Aurier, the match took an unfortunate turn as he inadvertently scored an own goal, granting Zambia an early advantage.

Further solidifying their dominance, Leicester City's Patson Daka and Klins Kangwa extended the lead with their expertly executed goals, ensuring a convincing victory for Avram Grant's squad, who previously managed Chelsea.

With this win, the Chipolopolos find themselves at the pinnacle of Group H with 12 points, maintaining a two-point lead over the second-placed Ivory Coast.

They have one game remaining, which will serve as a valuable opportunity to consolidate their position.

This achievement holds immense significance for Zambia as it marks their first appearance in the AFCON since 2015.

The team's qualification for the tournament signifies a remarkable milestone for Zambian football and reignites hope among their passionate fans.

It is noteworthy to mention that Avram Grant, who previously guided the Black Stars of Ghana, reached the final of the 2015 AFCON edition, only to narrowly lose on penalties to Ivory Coast.

His experience and leadership have now proven instrumental in Zambia's successful campaign, revitalizing their aspirations on the continental stage.

As football enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the AFCON, all eyes will be on Zambia as they seek to make a resounding comeback and showcase their prowess among Africa's finest national teams.