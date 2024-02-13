33 minutes ago

Former Ghana assistant coach George Boateng has candidly acknowledged the bitter disappointment of the Black Stars' premature exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, describing it as a hard pill to swallow.

Boateng, who worked alongside head coach Chris Hughton, found themselves unable to guide Ghana to a successful campaign, culminating in the team's elimination at the group stage for the second consecutive tournament.

Ghana's journey in the tournament came to an abrupt halt after finishing third in a challenging group that included Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.

Their hopes were dashed following a narrow 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde, followed by back-to-back 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique.

Reflecting on the disappointment, Boateng shared his sentiments on Sky Sports, admitting, "It was difficult to come to terms with the fact that we didn't progress to the next stage, but that's football."

He continued, addressing the situation on Sky Sports, stating, "As a coaching staff, all we can do is take responsibility for the outcome, analyze what went wrong in collaboration with the FA and players, and use it as a learning experience to ensure that next time we are better prepared."

Following the tournament, the technical team was disbanded, leading to Boateng, coach Hughton, and other staff members losing their positions.

Despite this setback, Boateng has demonstrated his commitment to Ghana's footballing journey by submitting his application for the head coach role, expressing his desire to continue contributing to the development and success of Ghanaian football.