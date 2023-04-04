1 hour ago

Former Black Stars coach James Kwasi Appiah has distanced himself from the vacant Kumasi Asante Kotoko coaching job.

The reds are without a substantive coach after the dismissal of Burkina Faso gaffer Seydou Zerbo with assistant coach Abdulai Gazale taking interim charge of the club.

Kwasi Appiah who has in the past coached Asante Kotoko has been linked with the Kotoko job but he says no one at Kotoko has approached him about the role.

“No. Nobody has approached or contacted me for the job,” he told Ghanasportspage.com

After Kotoko's 2-0 home defeat to Medeama, Seydou Zerbo was fired and Gazalae has been in charge of their matches against Legon Cities and RTU.

Kwasi Appiah has in the past coached in Sudan after spending three years with Al Khartoum from 2014-2017.

He served as a coach and an assistant coach of the Black Stars for nine years, starting from 2008 to 2014 when he was sacked he returned to take over the Black Stars Job in 2017 but was again shown the exit in 2020.

He has been unattached until 2022 when he was appointed as the Technical Director of lower-tier side of Kenpong Academy.