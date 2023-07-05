1 hour ago

Former Ghana coach James Kwasi Appiah has reportedly been engaged in discussions with the owner and life patron of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Otumfour Osei Tutu II, regarding the vacant coaching position at his former club.

Following the conclusion of their three-year mandate, the board and management of Kotoko have been dissolved by the club's owner.

Currently, the team is without a permanent coach, as Burkinabe coach Seydou Zerbou was sacked midway through the 2022/23 season. Youth team coach Abdulai Gazale has been serving as the interim coach until the season's end.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko now faces the task of appointing new leaders who can effectively address the challenges that the previous board struggled to overcome.

There were discussions between Nana Yaw Amponsah's administration and Kwasi Appiah before his tenure ended, but an agreement could not be reached at the time.

Kwasi Appiah has previously coached in Sudan, spending three years with Al Khartoum from 2014 to 2017.

He served as a coach and assistant coach of the Black Stars for a total of nine years, from 2008 to 2014 and then again from 2017 to 2020.

After being unattached for some time, Kwasi Appiah was appointed as the Technical Director of the Kenpong Academy, a lower-tier side, in 2022.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM in April of this year, Kwasi Appiah confirmed the ongoing discussions and expressed his willingness to assist his former club.

"Asante Kotoko has a CEO (Nana Yaw Amponsah), and I cannot go to Manhyia and demand to be named the new head coach without the knowledge of the CEO," said Kwasi Appiah.

"I have been associated with Asante Kotoko for years, and I have been in and out of the club. If there is any assistance I can provide, I am willing to do so. In the past few months, I have had talks with Kotoko, but I asked them to hold on because I received two offers. Let us see what happens."

Having been part of the Kotoko team that won the 1983 African Club Cup, Kwasi Appiah also served as an assistant coach and coach for the club in the 1990s.