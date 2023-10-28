4 hours ago

Former Black Stars defender, Stephen Frimpong Manso, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the current state of the Black Stars' commitment and dedication.

The senior national team has come under criticism following their disappointing performance in the October international friendly matches. Ghana suffered a 2-0 defeat against Mexico and a humiliating 4-0 loss to the US Men's national team.

With the 2026 World Cup qualifiers scheduled for November, Manso, who currently serves as the head coach of Ghana Premier League team Bofoakwa Tano, has chastised the players for their apparent lack of commitment.

Manso stated during an interview with Kumasi-based Time FM, "These current Black Stars players are not committed and not willing to sacrifice for the nation."

He further emphasized, "They play like a division two side and can't even defend properly."

The Black Stars will soon participate in the opening World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.

After that, they will shift their focus to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), set to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.