44 minutes ago

Former Black Stars goalie Razak Brimah has been rewarded for his outstanding performance for his side Linares Deportivo in the Spanish Segunda Division B.

Razak Brimah made the team of match week 12 in the Spanish lower tier division with an outstanding display.

Linares Deportivo managed a 1-0 victory away from home in a crunch game against Recreativo Granada on Sunday in the Spanish third division.

The only difference between Linares and a draw or even a defeat was Razak Brimah who stood tall in the goal post and pulled off spectacular saves all game to protect his side's slender lead.

Linares are currently league leaders in their Group with 24 points after 12 matches managing 7 wins, 3 draws and only two defeats.

Brimah has played in all the 12 games for Linares this season having conceded 7 goals and kept 7 clean sheets.