3 hours ago

Ghanaian goalkeeper Razak Brimah has extended his contract with his current club Linares Deportivo in the transfer window.

The 33 year old who just helped his club secure promotion to the third tier of Spanish football has been rewarded for his efforts with a one year contract extension.

He made 25 league appearances, with the 33-year-old conceding just 13 goals and finished as the division’s best goalkeeper.

Brimah joined the Spanish club in the summer of 2019 after being released by South African side Mamelodi Sundowns.

Braimah played for Linares in the fourth tier league and has propelled his side to the top of the lower league securing qualification to Segunda B.

Razak alternated between the second and third levels of Spanish football in the following years, representing CD Tenerife, CD Guadalajara, Córdoba CF B and CD Mirandés.

He will now look to help propel his current side Linares to climb up the ladder in Spanish football.