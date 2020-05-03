1 hour ago

Former Ghanaian international, Emmanuel Anue Kofie has passed on at the age of 79 in New Jersey in the United States of America, according to reports.

Nicknamed the ‘Black Cat’ during his days with Asante Kotoko, Kofie was reported dead on Saturday after a long time battle with illness.

According to report by Ghanaian football portal FMiG, the former Ghana goalkeeper battled with stroke for close to 13 years before his demise.

Confirming the news, Edward Anue Quarcoo, nephew of the deceased told footballmadeinghana.com that the late Kofie battled illness for some time and finally gave up.

“Yes my uncled passed on on Saturday morning after battling illness for some time. He did not die of COVID-19 as earlier rumoured,” he disclosed.

Born on October 2, 1941, Mr. Kofie, kept the posts for the Stars between 1966 and 1969, played for the National Academicals team, Accra Great Olympics and later Asante Kotoko, before moving to New York Cosmos in the USA.

Until his sickness, he was the Athlete Counsellor and Recruiter for Essex County College and also the head-coach of Newport Technical High School, all in the US.

Before earning the nickname “Black Cat’ at Asante Kotoko, Kofie was famously called ‘Pancho’ and was known as such even after relocating to the USA.

The national hero in 2002 presented 30 trophies to the Ministry of Youth and Sport as his contribution towards the development of football especially at the youth level, a clear demonstration of his commitment and love for sports in the country.

The former player was given a scholarship by the then Central Organization of Sports to study at the Kaneshie Secondary Technical School in the 60’s and was later employed as a clerk by the National Sports Council before leaving for the United States of America.

Anue Kofie had been in the States for over 30 years but visits the Ghana annually as he kept his lineage with his motherland.

The late Anue Kofie left behind four children; three daughters Mavis Kofie, Diana Kofie, Tricia Kofie and a son Dan Kofie who played for Great Olympics under Jones Attoquayefio.