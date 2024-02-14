12 minutes ago

Former Ghana President John Agyekum Kufuor inaugurated the JA Kufuor Cup trophy during a brief ceremony held on Tuesday.

The upcoming match between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman, scheduled for February 18, 2024, at the Baba Yara Stadium, forms part of the JAK Foundation's initiatives to commemorate the former President's legacy and celebrate his 85th birthday.

At the ceremony, Eric Alagidede, the general manager of Nsoatreman, expressed his team's determination to clinch the trophy.

Meanwhile, representing Kotoko, former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah pledged his team's commitment to strive for victory and honor the esteemed ex-President.

Stephen Appiah, the cup's ambassador, announced a generous gesture by revealing plans to purchase 1000 tickets for the eagerly anticipated game.

GFA President Kurt Okraku extended an invitation to Ghanaians to attend the match and urged both teams to exhibit their best performances on the field.

Former President Kufuor concluded the launch by conveying his best wishes to the participating clubs and assuring them of his support come match day.