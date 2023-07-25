2 hours ago

Joselpho Barnes, the former Ghana U-20 forward, has taken a significant step in his football career by joining Belgian side St Truiden from FC Riga.

The talented striker has signed a two-year deal with the club, signaling an exciting new phase in his football journey.

Born in Germany, Barnes boasts a diverse football background, having previously played for well-known youth teams such as Schalke 04, Fortuna Koln, and Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany.

Despite his German heritage, he has demonstrated his allegiance to the African nation by representing Ghana at the U-20 and U-23 levels.

With his move to Belgium, Barnes will have the opportunity to further develop and grow as a player in a new and challenging football environment.

The Belgian league offers an exciting platform for the talented forward, and he is determined to make a significant impact on his new team, St Truiden.

Joining St Truiden provides Barnes with a chance to showcase his talents on the European stage and advance his ambitions as a professional footballer.

With his background and experience playing for respected German youth teams and representing Ghana at the youth level, he brings unique skills and talents to the Belgian club.

As Barnes embarks on this thrilling adventure with St Truiden, he will undoubtedly aim to make a positive impression and contribute to the club's success during his time there.

The two-year contract not only offers him stability but also serves as a platform for him to shine and excel on the field.

The football world will be keeping a close eye on Joselpho Barnes as he begins this new chapter in his career with the Belgian side, and fans eagerly await to see how he will make his mark in the highly competitive Belgian football scene.