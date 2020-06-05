1 hour ago

Ghanaian forward, Ebenezer Assifuah has completed a switch to newly-promoted French Ligue 2 side FC Pau.

The 26-year-old sealed the move on Thursday to join his former trainer Didier Tholot who managed him at Swiss outfit FC Sion.

The former Liberty Professionals and Ghana Under 20 star joined FC Pau as a free agent after ending his spell with fellow Ligue 2 side Le Havre.

It's is believed that Assifuah's decision to move to the newly promoted club was borne out of his inability to nail down a regular playing time at Le Havre.

Reports say the once highly rated attacker is eager to use this new opportunity to relaunch his career his ailing football career once football returns in France after the Covid-19 pandemic.