6 minutes ago

Former Ghana Youth Star, Clifford Aboagye has set his sight on a return to European football after his time in Mexico.

Aboagye, made a shock move to North America from Europe, 3 years ago to advance his career after failing to get regular game time at Spanish side Granada.

After initially joining Atlas Fútbol Club, the 25 year old attacking midfielder has now been loaned to fellow Liga MX side Querétaro FC where he has enjoyed some consistent spell on the pitch.

As he has now finally settled and is making steady progress in his development, Clifford Aboagye is looking at a swift return to Europe after his spell in Mexico expires.

“I came to Mexico to get the playing time, to get the experience, I think I’m getting to almost 4 years here and I will like to come back to Europe to play in the top league, you know Champions League, Europa League” he told TV3’s Juliet Bawuah.

Despite his eagerness to return to playing on the European continent, Aboagye’s target is actually representing in the A-list leagues.

He has set his sights on getting signed by a decent club that will project his career in the top level competitions.

He believes that this will eventually help his ambition of getting a callup to Ghana’s senior national team for the first time.

“For me I will like to come back to Europe to get a better club where I can showcase my talent because I am already doing it here” he said.

“With the opportunities given I have been playing day in and day out and so coming to back to Europe is going to be very vital for my career and also get me the opportunities to play in the Black Stars” Aboagye told TV3 Sports.