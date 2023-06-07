2 hours ago

Bernard Mensah, the former Ghanaian international and ex-Atletico Madrid player, is currently in discussions with two clubs based in the Gulf region following his departure from Turkish team Kayserispor.

The 28-year-old midfielder bid farewell to Kayserispor after spending four seasons with the club, marking his exit on Monday, June 5, 2023.

Mensah, known for his towering presence on the field, has initiated negotiations with United Arab Emirates' Sharjah FC and Qatari side Qatar SC.

In the coming days, Mensah will carefully consider his options and make a decision regarding the two clubs.

During his tenure in Turkey, Mensah achieved notable success by clinching the Turkish league title and the Turkish Cup while on loan at Besiktas.

Throughout his time at Kayserispor, he made a total of 91 appearances, displaying his prowess with 16 goals and 15 assists, contributing significantly to the team's performance.

Mensah's football career gained momentum in 2015 when he captured the attention of Atletico Madrid, outshining competition from Manchester United to secure a transfer from Portuguese club Vitoria Guimaraes for a fee of six million euros.

However, Mensah faced limited playing time at Atletico Madrid and was subsequently loaned out to Getafe CF, Kasimpasa, and Vitoria Guimaraes.

Now, Mensah eagerly anticipates embarking on a fresh chapter in his football journey, seeking new opportunities and challenges to further elevate his career.