1 hour ago

Former Ashgold striker Hans Kwofie is back to his old stomping grounds in Obuasi after agreeing to an 18 month contract with the miners.

The player will play for Ashantigold for a season and a half when the league season finally resumes after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

He confirmed this in an interview with Kumasi based Wontumi Fm about his switch to his former club.

"I've signed one and half season with AshGold, I will join the club when football resumes" "I am the same Hans Kwofie, so the fans should expect the Hans they knew years back and also be patient when things aren't going well too."

Kwofie will be making his second stint with the miners having helped the club win the league in 2015-2016 where he scored 20 goals in 31 matches for the club and emerged as the top goal scorer in the Ghana Premier League.

After which he embarked on a sojourn to Smouha SC in Egypt where he had a hugely successful spell.

Kwofie also finished the 2017/18 season of the Ghana Premier League as the top scorer with seventeen (17) goal.