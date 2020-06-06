1 hour ago

Former Great Olympics players have paid a visit to former team mate Abu 'Tigana' Imoro who is in deep distress.

The former midfielder has taken to hard drugs which has ravaged his once promising career as he now lives in ruins, tatters and abject penury.

Abu Imoro a hard tackling defensive midfielder during his playing days played for the likes of Real Tamale United and Great Olympics while also playing for the Black Stars all in the 1980's.

The tough tackling midfielder has now been devoured by hard drugs and depends on the benevolence of others.

His living condition is deplorable as he lives in an abandoned slum with no door, with the room filled with a heap of refuse and no mattress to sleep on as reported by TV3 somewhere last week.

“At first, I used to smoke weed but now, I am into cocaine," he told TV3 in a recent interview.

“When I went into drugs, I regretted it very much. I will advise the youth especially young footballers not to go near drugs. They are now coming up and if you want to play to the highest level, don’t move into drugs. Keep yourself out.”

Following the shocking revelation, former players of Great Olympics including George Alhassan, Godwin Attram, Isaac Acquaye, Awuley Quaye and John Naawu paid him a visit at his residence to showed him love.

Below are pictures from the visit;

Great Olympics stars and strangled ex-player Abu Imoro

Abu Imoro

Abu Imoro