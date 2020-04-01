1 hour ago

Former Great Olympics playmaker Osah Tetteh Bernardinho has officially joined Canadian Premier League side Atletico Ottawa for their debut campaign.

The Newly established Canada Premier League confirmed the signing of the talented winger on Wednesday.

The club's official statement reads "We have signed 23-year-old Ghanaian midfielder Bernardinho for the 2020 CPL season"

The 23-year-old has joined the TD Place Stadium outfit from Belgian club KVC Westerlo for an undisclosed fee.

He spent half of the 2019/20 season loan at KSK Heist where he scored twice in 14 matches.

Bernardinho joined KVC Westerlo from Attram De Visser Academy in 2018.